Heat wave warning in western Rajasthan for next two days

-
ALSO READ
High chances of heat wave over west-central, parts of northwest India: IMD
India says it's working with UK on prototype for landslide warning system
More rain in store for Odisha and Bengal, landslide warning issued
'House is a furnace': Argentina roasts in record-setting heat wave
IMD plans pilot project for using drones for weather observations in a year
-
As the advent of early summers in Rajasthan have led to the temperatures rising in the middle of March, the Meteorological Department has warned of heat wave in the next two days in different parts of the state.
As per the department, the heat may wreak havoc in western Rajasthan this summer.
On March 15 and 16, heat waves are likely in Barmer and Jaisalmer districts and the Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave warning and a 'yellow alert'.
Meteorological Department Director Radheshyam Sharma said that heat waves can push the temperatures high in Barmer and Jaisalmer, as well as in other districts too.
According to the Meteorological Department, heatwave may continue in the western areas of the desert state for the next few days. On Tuesday, heat wave is likely to prevail in Barmer, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer in western Rajasthan, and on Wednesday in Bikaner, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Jalore districts.
Winters had also wreaked havoc this season and smashed all records.
At the same time, rains, hailstorm, and winds lashed the state a few days back. Now, the heat wave warning in the middle of March has driven people inside as the temperature is soaring each day.
--IANS
arc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU