Heavy rain batters parts of Bengal leaving arterial roads waterlogged

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Mumbai receives heavy rainfall as monsoon advances over Maharashtra
West Bengal: Heavy security deployment for first phase of Assembly polls
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
West Bengal polls: 'Amit Shah hatching conspiracy to kill me,' says Mamata
-
Several low-lying areas and
thoroughfares in the city lay inundated on Thursday as heavy rain continued to lash parts of Bengal, with the Met department predicting more downpour over the next three days under the influence of a vigorous southwest monsoon and a cyclonic circulation.
According to the Met department, Kolkata recorded 144 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am.
The southern parts of the city received more rainfall than the north, leaving streets and alleys waterlogged in Ballygunge Circular Road, Loudon Street, Southern Avenue and places in Kasba, Behala and Tollygunge.
With the state government easing COVID-19 curbs and offices partially opening up in the metropolis and elsewhere, people had a difficult time wading through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.
Traffic came to a halt in some areas as vehicles moved slowly through the flooded thoroughfares.
Canning in South 24 Parganas district registered maximum rainfall in West Bengal during the 24-hour period at 178.6 mm, while Bankura received 133.2 mm rain, the Met department said.
Moderate to heavy showers were also recorded in some places of north Bengal.
Darjeeling experienced more than 70 mm rainfall.
The weatherman further explained that moderate rain with spells of heavy showers are expected in almost all districts of Bengal in the next three days as the southwest monsoon has turned vigorous over Gangetic West Bengal and a cyclonic circulation has formed on the region.
It forecast an overcast sky with spells of rain or thundershowers in Kolkata till Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU