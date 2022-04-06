Highway construction slows down to 28.64 km a day in FY22: Official

-
ALSO READ
Analysts bullish on road, highway developers on infra push, cheap valuation
Highway construction work to speed up to meet target: Road Transport Secy
Driving into 2022, road sector set for 'better' days with new projects
Covid-19 pandemic waves slow down FY22 highway construction in India
India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur my dream: Gadkari
-
India's national highway construction slowed to 28.64 km a day in 2021-22 due to COVID-19 pandemic related disruptions and a longer-than-usual monsoon in some parts of the country, Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Wednesday.
The pace of national highway (NH) construction in the country had touched a record 37 km per day in 2020-21.
"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) through its various implementing agencies has constructed 10,457 km of highways during the last financial year (2021-22), while highway projects of 12,731 km were awarded in the last financial year," Aramane told PTI.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.
Asked about the reasons for the slowing of the pace of highway construction, he said, "Because of pandemic related disruptions and a longer-than-usual monsoon season in some part of the country, the pace of highway construction slowed down".
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had recently said the ministry has constructed 10,237 km in 2019-20, and 13,327 km in 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU