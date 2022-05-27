Hitachi Energy India net profit up 31% to Rs 52 cr in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hitachi to sell about half its stake in construction unit: NHK report
Hitachi Energy at new high on order win from railways, gains 11% in 3 days
Hitachi Energy, Ashok Leyland, IIT-M working on 20-sec E-bus battery charge
Consumer durables prices to go up 5-10% amid rising input costs
Japan's Hitachi to suspend Russia operations after Ukraine request: Nikkei
-
Hitachi Energy India on Friday posted an over 31 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 51.68 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 39.44 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed.
Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,142.13 crore from Rs 1,023.77 crore in the year-ago period.
The company follows the January to December fiscal year.
The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share (150 per cent), subject to the approval of members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
It also re-appointed N Venu as managing director and CEO of the company for a further period of five years commencing December 2, 2022.
Besides, the board reappointed the independent directors -- Akila Krishnakumar, Nishi Vasudeva and Mukesh Butani -- for a second term of five years commencing December 24, 2022. The re-appointments are subject to the approval of the shareholders.
"The continued shift from fossil fuels to electrification by India's industrial sector towards a carbon-neutral future is encouraging and we also experienced solid demand from transmission utilities and industries," said N Venu, MD and CEO, Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
"The government's climate conscious budget supports the focus on technologies that will help to accelerate the energy transition. While supply chain constraints and commodities pose short-term challenges, our long-term growth prospects remain intact," he added.
In the quarter, the company received orders worth Rs 1,043.6 crore, up 22.9 per cent year-on-year, driven across sectors -- utilities and industries.
As of March 31, 2022, the order backlog stood at Rs 4,672.3 crore, which is expected to result in sustained revenue in the coming months, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU