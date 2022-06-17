Home ministry approves over Rs 1,000 crore grant for Rajasthan, Nagaland

-
ALSO READ
IBM India to impart digital skill to 12,000 girl students in Nagaland
Nagaland legislators to visit Delhi next week over peace process
National leaders committed to alliance with NDPP: Nagaland BJP president
Active case count hits zero, Nagaland turns coronavirus-free
Home Minister Amit Shah to be in West Bengal from April 16 to 17
-
A high-level committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday approved an additional central assistance of over Rs 1,000 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Rajasthan and Nagaland, which were affected by drought during 2021-22.
The HLC approved an additional central assistance of Rs 1,043.23 crore -- Rs 1,003.95 crore to Rajasthan and Rs 39.28 crore to Nagaland -- according to a statement issued by the Union home ministry.
This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the statement said.
During the financial year 2021-22, the Centre released Rs 17,747.2 crore to 28 states in their SDRF and Rs 7,342.3 crore to 11 states from the NDRF, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU