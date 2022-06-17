Congress delegation meets Bihar Guv over ED action against Rahul Gandhi

-
A delegation of leaders of Congress's Bihar unit met Governor Phagu Chauhan and handed over a memorandum protesting against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) "unnecessarily troubling" party leader Rahul Gandhi by interrogating for three consecutive days in the National Herald money laundering case.
The delegation was headed by Congress state President Madan Mohan Jha, CLP leader Ajit Sharma and other senior leaders.
Talking to IANS, Jha said: "ED is acting on the direction of the BJP to target our leader Rahul Gandhi. BJP is using vendetta politics to apply pressure... The saffron party is humiliating our leader through ED officials. We will stand by our leader Rahul Gandhi and we will fight till the end."
"The ED officials are unnecessarily victimising Rahul Gandhi. The charges levelled against him are baseless and politically motivated and ED officials are acting on the direction of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," he added.
"As (Mahatma) Gandhiji was fighting for the truth against the British government, we are fighting a similar war against the Narendra Modi government," Jha said.
He complained of the way the ED is "calling Rahul Gandhi again and again like he is a criminal".
"Everyone knows which family he belongs to and what his family sacrificed for the country. Our leader Sonia Gandhi has respectfully refused the post of Prime Minister twice in the country. If such a family refused the post of PM twice, how could it do dynastic politics? Rahul Gandhi could easily hold any ministry during the UPA government but he did not take the post. The NDA government is deliberately troubling our leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," Jha said.
--IANS
ajk/vd
