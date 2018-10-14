IIM-Shillong to screen Nat Geo made Kalam's biopic on birth anniversary

IIM-Shillong will on Monday host the screening of a Geographic film on former president APJ Abdul Kalam, on the occasion of his 87th birth anniversary, officials said on Sunday.

Kalam passed away minutes after delivering a lecture at the institute in July 2015. The authorities launched a the same year in his honour.

The Geographic film, which is part of the channel's ongoing series 'Mega Icons', narrates significant events from the life of India's 'Missile Man' and gives a "scientific breakdown" of how these events turned him into a revered leader, the institute said in a statement.

"The documentary also reveals many lesser-known facts, not just through intimate interviews with his close ones, but also through the voice of the former president," it said.

The screening will be held on the institute premises, in the presence of students and dignitaries, including the ones who were present during his last speech here, the statement added.

Kalam, who was born on October 15, 1931, contributed to the world of science and humanity.

He was born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, and studied physics and engineering.

He came to be known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work on the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology.

In 2002, Kalam became the 11th President of India.

Fondly recognized as the 'People's President', he was honoured with prestigious awards such as Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, and Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.