IMF board approves policy reforms to support recovery of low-income nations

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
RBI Monetary Policy: Rate sensitive sectors may have been disappointed
The pivot of monetary policy has shifted squarely to growth
-
The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a set of policy reforms to the concessional lending facilities to better support the recovery of low-income countries (LICs) from the Covid-19 pandemic.
"These reforms are set to ensure that the Fund has the capacity to respond flexibly to LICs' needs over the medium term while continuing to provide concessional loans at zero interest rates," the IMF said on Thursday in a statement.
The centrepiece of the policy reforms that were approved by the IMF executive board last week is a 45 per cent increase in the normal limits on access to concessional financing, coupled with the elimination of hard limits on access for the poorest countries, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as further saying.
"The decision to raise access limits is not a directive to lend more across all IMF programs," Sean Nolan, deputy director of the IMF's strategy policy and review department, told reporters later in the day.
"It provides the flexibility to provide more zero interest financing for countries with strong economic programs to handle the pandemic and the path to full recovery," Nolan said.
The IMF executive board also approved a two-stage funding strategy to cover the cost of pandemic-related concessional lending and support the sustainability of the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), which is tailored to the diverse needs of low-income countries.
In the first stage, the IMF will seek to secure about $4 billion in subsidy resources needed to finance zero interest lending from the PRGT.
Meanwhile, the IMF will seek to mobilize about $18 billion in new PRGT loan resources from PRGT lenders.
The move came as the demand from low-income countries for IMF financial support is expected to remain high over the next few years.
The IMF has provided financial support to 53 of 69 eligible low-income countries in 2020 and in the first half of 2021, with about $14 billion disbursed as zero percent interest rate loans from the PRGT.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU