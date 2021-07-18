In a first after March 2, Delhi logs zero Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hrs

-
The national capital reported zero deaths and 51 new COVID-19 positive cases, as per the Delhi Health Department on Sunday.
The last time zero deaths due to COVID-19 was recorded on March 2.
In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate also stands at 0.07 percent, and the cumulative positivity rate stand at 6.30 percent.
The total cases in the capital touched 14,35,529 including 592 active cases.
The death toll remained at 25,027 and the overall fatality rate stands at 1.74 percent.
With 80 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative numbers reached 14,09,910.
As many as 71,546 individuals were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,27,96,703 tests so far.
As a part of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the national capital inoculated 71,786 in the last 24 hours. With this, the Cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far are at 93,30,461.
Previously, on February 10, February 13 and March 2 this year, Delhi reported zero COVID-19 deaths. Also, on July 12, Delhi recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest this year in the city.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today cancelled Kanwar Yatra in the national capital.
