In fear of elections, PM will admit blunders from CAA to GST: Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday targeted the Prime Minister after he announced the withdrawal of farm laws and said that 'in fear of losing elections he will now admit all his blunders'.
Chidambaram tweeted, "If there is fear of losing the next election, the PM will Admit that demonetisation was a Himalayan blunder, the GST laws were poorly drafted and implemented in a hostile manner, Chinese troops have intruded into Indian territory and occupied our land, CAA is a patently discriminatory law, Rafale deal was dishonest and requires to be investigated, the acquisition and use of Pegasus spyware were illegal."
Chidambaram further tweeted, "PM's announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections!"
"What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws," he added
The three farm laws that were passed last year around the same time have been a cause of widespread agitation with a consortium of farmers staging a protest, especially in northwest India and at Delhi's doorsteps and earlier within the national capital too, demanding the government to repeal it.
"It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month," Modi said in his address to the nation.
The Prime Minister also requested the agitating farmers to go back to their homes.
--IANS
miz/dpb
