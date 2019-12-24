In pictures: The world gets wrapped in some Christmas spirit

Artists perform during a mapping and pyrotechnics show coined Isidro's Dream as part of Christmas events at Bolivar square in Bogota, Colombia.
A light installation during a light festival to celebrate upcoming Christmas on the beach in Busan, South Korea.
Lottery balls are dropped into a rotating drum before the start of Spain's Christmas lottery El Gordo in Madrid, Spain.
Participants dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual motorcycle ride in Mexico City, Mexico.
People are seen on a pier in front of a giant illuminated Christmas ball in Larnaca, Cyprus.
A woman takes pictures of Christmas light installations formed as elks at the Raoul Wallenberg Square in central Stockholm, Sweden.
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, harvested from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico, is lit on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.
Fireworks explode over a floating Christmas tree at the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A man wearing a Santa Claus costume paddles on a SUP board in the Mediterranean Sea as Jaffa port is seen in the background during an event organised by the Tel Aviv municipality, off the coast of Tel Aviv, Israel.
People stand in front of the decorated Christmas house of Mario Leicht in Walschleben, central Germany.
