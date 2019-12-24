In pictures: The world gets wrapped in some Christmas spirit

Artists perform during a mapping and pyrotechnics show coined Isidro's Dream as part of events at Bolivar square in Bogota, Colombia.

1 / 10 Photo: PTI

A light installation during a light festival to celebrate upcoming on the beach in Busan, South Korea.

2 / 10 Photo: PTI

Lottery balls are dropped into a rotating drum before the start of Spain's lottery El Gordo in Madrid, Spain.

3 / 10 Photo: Reuters

Participants dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual motorcycle ride in Mexico City, Mexico.

4 / 10 Photo: Reuters

People are seen on a pier in front of a giant illuminated Christmas ball in Larnaca, Cyprus.

5 / 10 Photo: Reuters

A woman takes pictures of Christmas light installations formed as elks at the Raoul Wallenberg Square in central Stockholm, Sweden.

6 / 10 Photo: Reuters

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, harvested from the Carson Forest in New Mexico, is lit on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.

7 / 10 Photo: Reuters

Fireworks explode over a floating Christmas tree at the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

8 / 10 Photo: PTI

A man wearing a Santa Claus costume paddles on a SUP board in the Mediterranean Sea as Jaffa port is seen in the background during an event organised by the Tel Aviv municipality, off the coast of Tel Aviv, Israel.

9 / 10 Photo: Reuters

People stand in front of the decorated Christmas house of Mario Leicht in Walschleben, central Germany.

10 / 10 Photo: PTI