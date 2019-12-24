JUST IN
In pictures: The world gets wrapped in some Christmas spirit

The Christmas festivity began with Churches decorated with nativity scenes, brightly lit X-mas trees, colourful lights and singing of carols to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Artists perform during a mapping and pyrotechnics show coined Isidro's Dream as part of Christmas events at Bolivar square in Bogota, Colombia.

1 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

A light installation during a light festival to celebrate upcoming Christmas on the beach in Busan, South Korea.

2 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

Lottery balls are dropped into a rotating drum before the start of Spain's Christmas lottery El Gordo in Madrid, Spain.

3 / 10
Photo: Reuters

 

Participants dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual motorcycle ride in Mexico City, Mexico.

4 / 10
Photo: Reuters

 

People are seen on a pier in front of a giant illuminated Christmas ball in Larnaca, Cyprus.

5 / 10
Photo: Reuters

 

A woman takes pictures of Christmas light installations formed as elks at the Raoul Wallenberg Square in central Stockholm, Sweden.

6 / 10
Photo: Reuters

 

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, harvested from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico, is lit on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.

7 / 10
Photo: Reuters

 

Fireworks explode over a floating Christmas tree at the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

8 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

A man wearing a Santa Claus costume paddles on a SUP board in the Mediterranean Sea as Jaffa port is seen in the background during an event organised by the Tel Aviv municipality, off the coast of Tel Aviv, Israel.

9 / 10
Photo: Reuters

 

People stand in front of the decorated Christmas house of Mario Leicht in Walschleben, central Germany.

10 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

The Christmas house is a popular attraction for a few thousand visitors during Advent and Christmas time.
Leicht decorates his family home every year. This year there are probably 145,000 light points and around eight kilometers of light chains and tubes.
The words read: 'Merry Christmas'.


 


First Published: Tue, December 24 2019. 12:56 IST

