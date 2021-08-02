India, China to resolve remaining issues in eastern Ladakh 'expeditiously'

-
The Indian and Chinese armies have agreed to resolve the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh in an "expeditious manner" and described their 12th round of military talks as "constructive", according to a joint statement on Monday.
Two days after the India-China military talks, the joint statement, issued here by the Indian Army said both sides had a "candid and in-depth exchange" relating to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.
"The two sides noted that this round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding. They agreed to resolve these remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations," it added.
It said the two sides also agreed to continue effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the region and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity.
"The two sides also agreed that in the interim they will continue their effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the Western Sector and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity," the statement added.
