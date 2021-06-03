India Covid update: 134,000 coronavirus cases, 2,887 deaths in 24 hrs

-
ALSO READ
Stung by China, Brazil now looking at India to secure Covid-19 vaccines
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
Notify health policy for rare diseases by March 31: Delhi HC to Centre
UK issues localised directions on gatherings to tackle B1.617.2 variant
India reports fewest daily new Covid cases in 50 days; deaths below 3,000
-
India on Thursday again witnessed a slight increase in Covid numbers with 1,34,154 new infections reported in 24 hours and 2,887 more people succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.
On June 1, India reported 1,27,510 cases lowest since April 8. On April 8, India had recorded 1,31,968 cases while on April 7, the country witnessed 1,26,789 fresh cases.
Most Metro cities are still fighting the second wave, though Mumbai and Delhi have arrested the surge.
India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,84,41,986 with 17,13,413 active cases and 3,37,989 deaths so far.
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,11,499 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,63,90,584 Covid cases till date.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 22,10,43,693 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 24,26,265 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 35,37,82,648 samples have been tested up to June 2 for Covid-19. Of these 21,59,873 samples were tested on Wednesday.
In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 80,000 deaths. On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world's third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.
India registered record fatalities due to Covid on May 21 with 4,529 deaths -- the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.
After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.
--IANS
aks/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU