RIL to provide financial support to families of employees who died of Covid

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Gas price for ONGC remains at decade low of $1.79, falls 11% for RIL-BP
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
-
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Reliance Industries has said that it will continue to provide salaries for five years to the nominee of employees who succumbed to the disease.
In a statement, Reliance further said that under the 'Reliance Family Support and Welfare Scheme', it would fully fund tuition fees, hostel accommodation and books of all the children of the employee, up to bachelors degree at any institute in India.
It also promised 100 percent payment of premium for hospitalisation coverage for the spouse, parents and children (till the bachelor's degree).
"Further, all colleagues affected by COVID-19 personally or within their family can avail the special COVID-19 leave for the full duration of their recovery, both physically and emotionally," the statement, signed by Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation's founder and chairperson Nita Ambani, said.
They added that the leave policy is to ensure that colleagues 'only focus on recovering fully or caring for their family members'.
"Dear colleague... We have come together thus far for precisely on the strength of our solidarity as One Team and with the Ownership Mindset that will keep this adversity until we win," the statement added.
In another statement, the Reliance Foundation promised a lumpsum payment of Rs 10 lakhs to all bereaving families of the off-roll workforce.
"A lumpsum payment of Rs 10 lakh directly to the nominee of the deceased to support and care for the grieving family," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU