India evacuates 35 more people in military aircraft from Afghanistan

India on Thursday airlifted 35 people including 11 Nepalese nationals in a military aircraft from but could not evacuate over 140 others as they could not reach the airport due to precarious security scenario and restrictions imposed by the Taliban, people familiar with the development said.

On Wednesday, India firmed up a plan to evacuate at least 180 people from in a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force and almost all formalities were completed for the mission, they said.

However, more than 140 people, mostly Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, could not reach the Hamid Karzai international airport in view of multiple check posts and other restrictions imposed by the Taliban, they said.

After delaying its take off for several hours, the aircraft left for India this morning with 24 Indians and 11 Nepalese nationals.

"Op Devi Shakti in action! @IAF_MC flight with 24 Indian and 11 Nepalese evacuees from is on its way to Delhi. #DeviShakti," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted in the morning.

The people cited above said the security situation around the Kabul airport deteriorated further in the last couple of days due to which the Afghans and other people could not reach it to board the IAF aircraft.

On Thursday, two explosions took place outside the airport amid a scramble by various countries to evacuate their citizens and Afghan partners from Kabul before the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the war-ravaged country.

The Associated Press reported quoting Russian officials that at least 13 people were killed in the twin suicide bombings.

American forces have been handling the security at the Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul.

Thousands of Afghans have been crowding around the Kabul airport for over a week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality.

Under its mission "Operation Devi Shakti", India has already evacuated over 800 people after Kabul was captured by the on August 15.

Several G-7 leaders requested US President Joe Biden to extend the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops. However, Biden said the US is trying to stick to the timetable.

In the last few days, India has stepped up efforts to evacuate its citizens as well as its Afghan partners from Kabul in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital and other parts of the country.

On Tuesday, 78 people, including 25 Indian nationals and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were airlifted to Delhi from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated from Kabul to the Tajik city.

India evacuated 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers in three different flights on Sunday.

The seized control of Kabul on August 15. Within two days of the Taliban's capture of Kabul, India evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy on August 16.

The second aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on August 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)