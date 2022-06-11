India extends Sri Lanka $55 mn credit line for fertiliser imports

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka faces diesel shortage as economic crisis worsens: Minister
Sri Lanka closes schools, limits work as nation prepares for fuel shortage
SL faces worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948: BBC
India-US healthcare alliance in spotlight as DCGI approves 2 more vaccines
What can India do to address its perennial power shortage?
-
The Indian government has decided to extend a Line of Credit (LOC) of USD 55 million to Sri Lanka for the procurement of Urea Fertiliser.
This credit line was extended in response to an urgent request from the Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL), amid the ongoing economic crisis.
"In this context, a LOC agreement was signed between GOSL and the Export-Import Bank of India today (June 10, 2022) at Colombo, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera, and the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay. Senior officials from the Sri Lankan and Indian side were also present during the signing ceremony," the Indian High Commission said in a statement.
This credit line will help Sri Lankan government secure urea fertilizer for the ongoing paddy sowing 'Yala' season. In view of the critical requirement, the Sri Lankan government and EXIM Bank have agreed to complete all procurement procedures expeditiously so that urea supplies can reach Sri Lanka in a short span of time.
During the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for the timely assistance.
The Indian High Commissioner highlighted that the speedy finalization of the credit line testifies to the importance the Indian government attaches to the welfare of the people of Sri Lanka.
"It may be recalled that in line with its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and as an earnest friend and partner of Sri Lanka, India has extended multi-pronged assistance to the people of Sri Lanka in the last few months," the Indian High Commission said.
The support from India ranges from economic assistance of close to USD 3.5 billion to helping secure Sri Lanka's food, health, and energy security by supplying essential items like food, medicines, fuel, kerosene etc.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU