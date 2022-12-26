JUST IN
Let govt hospitals, labs do genomic sequencing of Covid samples: Tamil Nadu
Business Standard

Covid under control in Rajasthan as cases spike in world, says CM Gehlot

Although Covid cases have increased in many countries, the situation in Rajasthan is stable as immunity against Covid and vaccination rate is quite high here, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Monday

Topics
Ashok Gehlot | Coronavirus | rajasthan

IANS  |  Jaipur 

ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress

Although Covid cases have increased in many countries, the situation in Rajasthan is stable as immunity against Covid and vaccination rate is quite high here, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

Chairing a Covid review meeting at his official residence, he also said that masks should be used at public places as it reduces chances of other infections as well. There has been a reduction in the spread of serious ailments after wearing masks, he said.

State Health Secretary Dr Prithvi Raj said that a quick sero survey is being done in Rajasthan to check the Covid variant in the state.

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr Sudhir Bhandari said that not a single death has been reported in Rajasthan in December and in the last week, a positive rate of 0.28 per cent was registered.

"As many as 96.4 per cent people have been vaccinated with the first dose while 90 per cent people are vaccinated with the second dose. Over 11.53 crore have been administered vaccination," he said.

--IANS

arc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 23:10 IST

