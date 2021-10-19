Babul Supriyo formally resigns as Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP

-
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee among top frontrunners for PM in 2024: Babul Supriyo
Days after getting dropped from Union Cabinet, Babul Supriyo quits politics
Former Union minister and ex-BJP leader Babul Supriyo formally joins TMC
Excited about joining TMC, will work for Bengal development: Babul Supriyo
Want to work under leadership of Didi: Babul Supriyo on joining TMC
-
Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday formally submitted his resignation as a BJP MP from the House to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
After his meeting with the LS speaker, Supriyo said, "My heart is heavy as I had begun my political career through BJP. I thank the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), party chief (JP Nadda) and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. Confidence was shown in me. I'd left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I'm not a part of the party, I shouldn't keep the seat for myself."
Commenting on BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Supriyo said, "Suvendu Adhikari was an integral part of TMC a few months back. Outside politics he has been a friend; he obviously has to say very harsh things about me politically. But he should advise his father and brother to resign from MP seats as they're no more a part of TMC."
The move comes after Babul Supriyo resigned from BJP and joined the TMC in September.
Earlier on October 1, Supriyo shared a letter he wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an appointment to meet him for an urgent matter.
The TMC leader had said he sent a letter seeking Om Birla's appointment on September 20 and was acknowledged as 'received'.
Babul Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, following the Union Cabinet reshuffle.
In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".
Later on September 18, the former BJP leader, who had announced that he was leaving politics and would also resign as an MP, joined Trinamool Congress claiming that he was coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU