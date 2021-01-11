India registers 16,311 coronavirus cases, 161 additional fatalities

-
-
India added 16,311 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
With 19,299 more discharges, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,00,92,909.
As many as 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,51,160.
The total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,04,66,595 including 2,22,526 active cases.
At present, there are 64,516 active coronavirus cases in Kerala, the highest in the country. Maharashtra follows with 54,129 active infections.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,17,55,831 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to January 10 including 6,59,209 samples tested yesterday.
The Union Health Ministry informed that India's coronavirus fatality rate dropped to 1.44 per cent on Sunday while the recovery rate has improved to 96.42 per cent.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss the COVID-19 situation and coronavirus vaccination rollout.
