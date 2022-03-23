India reports 1,778 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 62 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
Stocks up, dollar squeezed as inflation pulls forward rate hike bets
Is a drop in India's fertility rate bad news for the economy?
Risks to recovery
-
With 1,778 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,12,749, while the number of active cases declined by over 800 to 23,087, according to the government data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll has climbed to 5,16,605 with 62 new fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.
A reduction of 826 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.26 per cent and weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.36 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The latest 24 hours saw a total of 6,77,218 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far cumulatively conducted over 78.42 crore tests.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,24,73,057, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.
The cumulative doses of in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 181.89 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU