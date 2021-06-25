India reports 51,667 new Covid cases; 1,329 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 51,667 new Covid-19 cases and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's total caseload to 3,01,34,445, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Friday.

India crossed the mark of over three crore Covid cases on Wednesday.

This is the eighth consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 3,01,34,445. India has become the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases of Covid. India added one crore cases in the last 50 days.

It is also the 18th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new cases. On March 23, India had recorded 47,262 cases while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

The active cases have now come down below 8 lakh. The country has 6,12,868 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,93,310 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 64,527 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,91,28,267 till date.

The said that a total of 30,79,48,744 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 60,73,912 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 39,95,68,448 samples have been tested up to June 24 for Covid-19. Of these 17,35,781 samples were tested on Thursday.

--IANS

aks/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)