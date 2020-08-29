JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

India received highest rainfall in August 2020 since 1976, says IMD
Business Standard

India's Covid-19 tally goes past 3.4 million, death toll climbs to 62,550

There are 7,52,424 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for 21.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
A health worker in PPE stands at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New De

India's COVID-19 tally raced past 34 lakh with a single-day spike of76,472 cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 26,48,998, pushing the recovery rate to 76.47 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 34,63,972, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to62,550 with 1,021 people succumbing to it in a span of24 hours, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.81 per cent in the country.

There are 7,52,424 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for 21.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 10:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU