Govt agencies told to ensure round-the-clock power supply amid strike

Ahead of the two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions, the power ministry on Sunday advised all the state-run utilities and other agencies to be on high alert and ensure round-the-clock electricity supply and stability of the grid.

A joint forum of central trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 in protest against central government's policies affecting workers of various sectors.

Workers of roadways, transport and electricity departments have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) which is likely to be imposed in Haryana and Chandigarh, the joint forum had said in a statement.

Financial sectors, including banking and insurance, are also joining the strike, it had said.

"The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have called for a nationwide strike with effect from 06:00 hrs of March 28 to 06:00 hrs of March 30, 2022," an advisory issued by the power ministry said.

The advisory has been issued to all states, CPSUs (Central Public Sector Undertakings), central electricity authority, load dispatch centre and regional load dispatch centres.

In the interest of the consumers of electricity, it is advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round-the-clock functioning of the electricity grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations, the ministry said, adding that all regional/state control room executives should be vigilant and on high alert.

The ministry also suggested measures to be taken to ensure secure and reliable grid operations.

Shutdown activities planned during March 28-29 may be rescheduled to suitable future dates to the extent possible, it said and asked all concerned officials to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area.

Also, manpower may be deployed at all critical sub-stations/power station 24X7 to handles any emergency situation, it said.

to those engaged in essential services such as hospitals, defence, and railways must be ensured, it added and suggested setting up of a 24x7 control room for information dissemination and handling any kind of contingency.

The strike notices have been given by workers' unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance, among others.

Unions in railways and defence sector have planned mass mobilisation in support of the strike at several places. Unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are part of the joint forum.

