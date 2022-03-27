Govt agencies told to ensure round-the-clock power supply amid strike

-
ALSO READ
Stock investors fret supply chain woes could knock earnings
9 in 10 Indians feel supply chain issues are here to stay: Report
Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi on December 27
No coal shortage at power plants; supply rises 25% in Apr-Dec: R K Singh
Oil benchmarks settle at highest since 2014 on global supply shortage
-
Ahead of the two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions, the power ministry on Sunday advised all the state-run utilities and other agencies to be on high alert and ensure round-the-clock electricity supply and stability of the national grid.
A joint forum of central trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 in protest against central government's policies affecting workers of various sectors.
Workers of roadways, transport and electricity departments have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) which is likely to be imposed in Haryana and Chandigarh, the joint forum had said in a statement.
Financial sectors, including banking and insurance, are also joining the strike, it had said.
"The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have called for a nationwide strike with effect from 06:00 hrs of March 28 to 06:00 hrs of March 30, 2022," an advisory issued by the power ministry said.
The advisory has been issued to all states, CPSUs (Central Public Sector Undertakings), central electricity authority, national load dispatch centre and regional load dispatch centres.
In the interest of the consumers of electricity, it is advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round-the-clock functioning of the electricity grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations, the ministry said, adding that all regional/state control room executives should be vigilant and on high alert.
The ministry also suggested measures to be taken to ensure secure and reliable grid operations.
Shutdown activities planned during March 28-29 may be rescheduled to suitable future dates to the extent possible, it said and asked all concerned officials to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area.
Also, manpower may be deployed at all critical sub-stations/power station 24X7 to handles any emergency situation, it said.
Power supply to those engaged in essential services such as hospitals, defence, and railways must be ensured, it added and suggested setting up of a 24x7 control room for information dissemination and handling any kind of contingency.
The strike notices have been given by workers' unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance, among others.
Unions in railways and defence sector have planned mass mobilisation in support of the strike at several places. Unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are part of the joint forum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU