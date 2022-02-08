India summons South Korean envoy over Hyundai Pakistan post on Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea: South Korea military
With $ 24 mn in hand, Hyundai Motors whistleblower plans to help others
Hyundai lines up Rs 4,000 cr investment to drive in 6 EVs in India by 2028
High fuel prices shifting demand for diesel models: Hyundai official
-
India has summoned the South Korean ambassador and lodged a strong protest over the social media posts by Hyundai Pakistan on the so-called Kashmir solidarity day.
Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs, said it was highlighted to the envoy that the matter concerned India's territorial integrity on which there could be "no compromise".
Bagchi said immediately after the social media post on Sunday, the Indian Ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai headquarters and sought an explanation.
He said the ambassador of South Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed regret over the issue during a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, according to Bagchi.
"The ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on February 7. The strong displeasure of the government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him," Bagchi said.
"It was highlighted that this matter concerned India's territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise. We expected the company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues," he said.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong called Jaishankar this morning and the issue figured in the conversation.
"While they discussed several issues, the RoK Foreign Minister also conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and government of India by the social media post," Bagchi said.
"A statement was also issued by Hyundai Motors conveying its deep regret to the people of India and making it clear that it does not comment on political or religious issues," Bagchi said.
He said India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors.
"But, it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added. PTI
Hyundai Motor India had faced backlash on social media after the message supporting separatists in Kashmir was posted and the issue was also raised in Parliament.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU