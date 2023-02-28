JUST IN
Pixxel releases first images from its hyper-spectral pathfinder satellites
SC to hear Punjab govt plea against guv's refusal to summon Budget session
ISRO successfully conducts key rocket engine test for Chandrayaan-3
Use of technology will help India become developed nation by 2047: PM Modi
India kind of partner US needs to provide check against China: Senator
Excise policy case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves SC for bail
Ukraine war, US-China tensions to dominate G20 foreign ministers meet
Terrorist killed in overnight encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama: Police
Official Twitter account of TMC hacked, name changed to 'Yuga labs'
Magnitude 3.7 quake jolts Meghalaya's Tura, 2nd in less than 5 hours in NE
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Pixxel releases first images from its hyper-spectral pathfinder satellites
icon-arrow-left
Income-Tax Dept conducts searches at real estate firms in Hyderabad
Business Standard

India to withdraw licenses for oil tankers, bulk carriers older than 25 yrs

"Age norms will assist in ensuring gradual phasing out of fossil fuel ships and ushering of alternate/low carbon energy efficient ships," the directorate said in the order

Topics
India | Oil tankers | Indian carriers

Reuters  |  SINGAPORE 

Exports, global exports, supply chain
Photo: Bloomberg

India will withdraw trading licences for oil tankers and bulk carriers that are more than 25 years old, the Directorate General of Shipping said in an order uploaded on its website late on Monday.

"Age norms will assist in ensuring gradual phasing out of fossil fuel ships and ushering of alternate/low carbon energy efficient ships," the directorate said in the order.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 13:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.