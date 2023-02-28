JUST IN
India kind of partner US needs to provide check against China: Senator
Excise policy case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves SC for bail
Ukraine war, US-China tensions to dominate G20 foreign ministers meet
Terrorist killed in overnight encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama: Police
Official Twitter account of TMC hacked, name changed to 'Yuga labs'
Magnitude 3.7 quake jolts Meghalaya's Tura, 2nd in less than 5 hours in NE
LIVE: Sisodia moves SC against arrest, plea likely to be mentioned today
Must ensure medical products produced here are of top quality: Mandaviya
Elimination of sickle cell disease a multi-sectoral mission: VK Paul
'Army job aspirants can apply only once a year for recruitment rallies'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
With 84 internet shutdowns in 2022, India tops the list fifth time in a row
icon-arrow-left
ISRO successfully conducts key rocket engine test for Chandrayaan-3
Business Standard

Use of technology will help India become developed nation by 2047: PM Modi

Modi said the government wants to reduce the cost of compliance of small businesses, and asked the industry to formulate a list of compliances that can be pruned

Topics
Narendra Modi | Technology | Digital economy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Technology will help India achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as he outlined the massive and modern digital infrastructure being created to ensure that benefits of digital revolution reach all citizens.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on 'Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology', Modi said the government wants to reduce the cost of compliance of small businesses, and asked the industry to formulate a list of compliances that can be pruned.

"We want to reduce the compliance cost of small businesses. Can you (industry) formulate a list of unnecessary compliances that can be pruned. We have finished 40,000 compliances," Modi said.

India is creating a modern digital infrastructure, and ensuring that benefits of digital revolution reach everyone, he noted.

Technology is being used to make tax system faceless to address problems faced by taxpayers.

"We used technology to make the tax system faceless, and to address problems faced by taxpayers," he said adding technology is being leveraged to usher in a qualitative difference in the lives of Indian citizens.

He said technologies like 5G and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are leading conversations now and poised to transform areas like medicine, education, agriculture, and many other sectors.

The prime minister exhorted stakeholders to identify 10 problem areas facing the common man which can be solved using AI.

Technology formed the base of One Nation One Ration, he said adding that JAM (Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and Mobile number) trinity helped in giving benefits to the poor.

He said 21st century is technology-driven, and one can't restrict it to just digital, internet technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 11:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.