JUST IN
SC to hear Punjab govt plea against guv's refusal to summon Budget session
ISRO successfully conducts key rocket engine test for Chandrayaan-3
Use of technology will help India become developed nation by 2047: PM Modi
India kind of partner US needs to provide check against China: Senator
Excise policy case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves SC for bail
Ukraine war, US-China tensions to dominate G20 foreign ministers meet
Terrorist killed in overnight encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama: Police
Official Twitter account of TMC hacked, name changed to 'Yuga labs'
Magnitude 3.7 quake jolts Meghalaya's Tura, 2nd in less than 5 hours in NE
LIVE: Sisodia moves SC against arrest, plea likely to be mentioned today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
ISRO successfully conducts key rocket engine test for Chandrayaan-3
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SC to hear Punjab govt plea against guv's refusal to summon Budget session

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the Punjab government, requested for urgent hearing of the plea on Tuesday itself

Topics
Supreme Court | Punjab Government | Budget session

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea of the Punjab government against the Governor's "refusal" to summon the Budget session scheduled for March 3.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said it will take up the Punjab government's plea at 3:50 pm after a five-judge Constitution bench hearing on the Maharashtra Shiv Sena political crisis.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the Punjab government, requested for urgent hearing of the plea on Tuesday itself.

He added that Constitution bench hearing will not get affected if the matter is taken up for hearing for 10 minutes during the day.

The bench told Singhvi, that he will be arguing before the constitution bench and therefore it will take up the plea for hearing at 3.50 pm.

The tussle between the Punjab Governor and Chief Minister Mann had worsened last week with Purohit indicating he is in no hurry to summon the assembly's budget session, and reminding the CM about his "derogatory" response to a letter from the Raj Bhavan.

Purohit's letter to CM Mann had come two days after the Punjab Cabinet decided to call the assembly session from March 3 and requested the governor to summon the House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 12:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.