Indian govt tells public to shun Musk-backed Starlink until it gets licence

-
ALSO READ
Musk's Starlink unveils new smaller dish to connect with satellites
Elon Musk's Starlink plans to put faster Wi-Fi on commercial airplanes
Starlink and OneWeb: Can satellite broadband bridge India's digital divide?
Elon Musk says may need $30 billion to keep Starlink in orbit
Sanjay Bhargava to join Musk's Starlink as India Country Director
-
The Indian government advised people against subscribing to Starlink Internet Services, a division of billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company, as it does not have a licence to operate in the country.
A government statement issued late on Friday said Starlink had been told to comply with regulations and refrain from "booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect".
Starlink registered its business in India on Nov.1. It has begun advertising, and according to the government, it has started pre-selling its service.
Responding to a Reuters email, Starlink said: "No comment for now".
A growing number of companies are launching small satellites as part of a low-Earth orbiting network to provide low-latency broadband internet services around the world, with a particular focus on remote areas that terrestrial internet infrastructure struggles to reach.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; additional reporting by Aditi Shah, Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU