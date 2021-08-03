Israel reports 3,218 new Covid-19 cases, registers 9 more deaths

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,218 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 878,931.

The death toll from the virus in rose by nine to 6,486, while the number of active cases rose by 2,069 to 20,437, the highest since March 18.

The number of patients in serious condition rose from 206 to 217, the ministry said.

The total recoveries from the virus in climbed to 852,008 after 1,140 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine in reached nearly 5.79 million, or 62.1 percent of its total population, while nearly 5.38 million people have been vaccinated with the second dose.

