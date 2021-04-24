J-K announces 34-hour curfew from 8 pm Saturday to contain Covid-19 spread

-
ALSO READ
Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopens for traffic after seven days
Snow, landslides lead to closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway
Jammu and Kashmir reports four more Covid-19 deaths, 536 fresh cases
J&K: Barring 2 districts, high-speed internet ban extended till Jan 22
Jammu and Kashmir report 532 new Covid-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities
-
The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on Saturday amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
"Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8PM, 24th April (Saturday) till 6AM, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed," the office of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.
On April 8, the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered imposition of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts which was later extended to municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the Union Territory on April 20.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir surged to 156,344 on Friday as 1,937 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 2,111 with a record daily jump of 19 fatalities, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU