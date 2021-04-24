J-K announces 34-hour curfew from 8 pm Saturday to contain Covid-19 spread

The administration announced a 34-hour from 8 pm on Saturday amid a surge in cases.

"Complete corona to be observed in the Union Territory from 8PM, 24th April (Saturday) till 6AM, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed," the office of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

On April 8, the administration ordered imposition of night from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts which was later extended to municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the Union Territory on April 20.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in surged to 156,344 on Friday as 1,937 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 2,111 with a record daily jump of 19 fatalities, officials said.

