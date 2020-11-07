Jammu and Kashmir report 532 new Covid-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

on Saturday recorded 532 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, raising the tally to 98,337 and the number of fatalities to 1,528, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 208 were from the Jammu division and 324 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 132 cases, followed by 96 in Jammu.

There are 5,584 active cases as of now in the UT, while 91,225 patients have recovered, the officials said.

The UT reported six COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours -- one from the Jammu division and four from the Kashmir valley, they said.

