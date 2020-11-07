Jammu and Kashmir report 532 new Covid-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir reports four more Covid-19 deaths, 536 fresh cases
Covid-19: 696 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir, tally now at 35,831
Jammu and Kashmir reports six more Covid-19 deaths, 610 fresh cases
Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir for 5th day; 17 more dead
Jammu and Kashmir reports 14 new Covid-19 deaths, 824 fresh cases
-
Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 532 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, raising the tally to 98,337 and the number of fatalities to 1,528, officials said.
Out of the fresh cases, 208 were from the Jammu division and 324 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.
The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 132 cases, followed by 96 in Jammu.
There are 5,584 active cases as of now in the UT, while 91,225 patients have recovered, the officials said.
The UT reported six COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours -- one from the Jammu division and four from the Kashmir valley, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU