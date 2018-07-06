JUST IN
Abducted by terrorists, J&K police constable Javaid Ahmad Dar found dead

The Kashmir valley witnessed horrors last month with the shooting of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and murder of Rifleman Aurangzeb

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) 

The body of a Jammu and Kashmir police constable, who was kidnapped by terrorists in Shopian district, has been found on Friday by locals at Pariwan Kulgam.

More details on the same are awaited.

A resident of the Vehil village in Shopian, Javaid Ahmad Dar was abducted from a local medical shop on Thursday.

Last month, a Special Police Officer (SPO) went missing in Pampore district of Jammu and Kashmir. The officer reportedly left Pampore police station with an AK-47 rifle along with him.

ALSO READ: Militants grilled Army jawan Aurangzeb before killing him, shows video

The Kashmir valley witnessed horrors last month with the shooting of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and murder of Rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

ALSO READ: Lashkar-e-Taiba killed Bukhari, conspiracy hatched in Pakistan: Police
