India, Taiwan should consider finalising FTA very soon: Taiwanese Envoy
Jaishankar inaugurates new Indian High Commission Chancery in Wellington

S Jaishankar inaugurated the new Indian High Commission Chancery in Wellington and said that playing with each other's strengths is a more sensible way of growing relationship between the two nations

S Jaishankar | New Zealand | India

Press Trust of India  |  Wellington 

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attends the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ virtual meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday inaugurated the new Indian High Commission Chancery in Wellington and said that playing with each other's strengths is a more sensible way of growing the important relationship between India and New Zealand.

Jaishankar, who is here on his first visit to New Zealand as the External Affairs Minister, also said that the relationship between both countries is "due for an update", and "due for refresh".

"Inaugurated the new Indian High Commission Chancery in Wellington today. Three Ministerial visits in a short span of time reflect our shared desire to grow India-New Zealand ties and make them fit for purpose," Jaishankar tweeted on Sunday.

The relationship between India and New Zealand "draws strength from the vision and commitment of our Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @jacindaardern," he tweeted.

While addressing members of the Indian community, he addressed the possibilities for increased cooperation in various sectors like business, digital and agriculture sectors.

"The more sensible way of growing our relationship is really to play with each other's strengths. We must find ways for doing more business because, at the end of the day, business is good for any relationship. For once if there is a strong business foundation to a business relationship, that relationship is truly strong and steady," he said.

"Possibilities abound in business, digital, agriculture, education, skills, traditional medicine and maritime security domains. Stronger cooperation will ensure peace, prosperity and progress of our common region," he tweeted.

"In recent years our Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Jacinda Ardern have established a relationship, meeting from time to time often on the sidelines of the events... It does make a difference when the leaders of the highest level meet and also makes a difference when Foreign Ministers get along very well," he said while addressing the gathering during the inauguration of the new Chancery.

"We sincerely believe that India and New Zealand relationship is due for an update, is due for a refresh...," he said.

"There are so many challenges, so many possibilities which are important for countries like India and New Zealand to think openly with an engaging approach to help ourselves and help the world."

"So, I was pleased that I had an opportunity to send that message out that India is open for business, that we would like to see more of New Zealand, and there are areas where you have experiences, best practices and capabilities that make a big difference. And if those in some way be deployed in India, can be deployed through your own initiatives, partnerships with Indians and joint ventures it would be something that we would value and you will benefit from," he added.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 14:46 IST

