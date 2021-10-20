Jaishankar meets Israeli PM, discusses strengthening of strategic alliance

-
ALSO READ
Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel's PM, ending Netanyahu's 12-year rule
Joe Biden congratulates Israel's new PM Naftali Bennett over phone call
Naftali Bennett takes oath as Israel's new Prime Minister, ousts Netanyahu
Netanyahu could lose Israel's PM job as rivals attempt to join forces
President Joe Biden congratulates new Israel PM Naftali Bennett
-
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday and discussed strengthening of strategic alliance, expanding bilateral ties and deepening of the friendship between both countries.
"On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar invited Bennett to make his first official visit to India," the Prime Minister's Media Adviser said.
Bennett thanked his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar for their personal commitment to the partnership between Israel and India, the adviser said.
Meanwhile, Bennett said that Israel views India as a friend and looks forward to expanding the relationship in all fields and dimensions.
"I speak on behalf of Israelis: We love India. We view India as a huge friend and we're looking forward to expanding our relationship in all fields and dimensions. I look forward to a very productive meeting," Bennett told Jaishankar at the meeting.
Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of PM Modi to the Israeli PM and said, "We are today at a very important stage of our relationship because things have gone very well for us. But it has opened up a whole lot of possibilities. So, I think the challenge is how to work to take our relationship to the next level."
Earlier today, Jaishankar also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discussed changes in the geopolitical landscape.
Jaishankar -- who is on his first visit to Israel as External Affairs Minister -- arrived here on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU