Jamia students allege police assaulted them during anti CAA protest

The students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday alleged that the police manhandled with the students and other protestors who had taken out a march till the Parliament earlier in the day.

Talking to IANS, Safoora, one of the core members of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) claimed, "I was caught between 4 policemen who refused to budge even though they saw that I couldn't breathe at all and I was fainting...I fell down. I was between their legs for more than 5-6 minutes. They kept ignoring me."

"One of my friends found me...he saved me. I wouldn't be alive otherwise. When he begged them to give me space to breathe they kept taunting him. It was terrorising," she added.

The doctors who attended the injured students stated, "Most of the injured students have complained about being hit on the stomach, others have talked about severe neck pain due to dragging from the neck."

Answering on the claims that the students were hit on their private parts, the medical officer said, "No such complaints have been conveyed to us."

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar, along with other senior officials of the varsity, visited Al Shifa to see students injured during the stand-off with Delhi Police earlier in the day.

A senior varsity official said: "Though there was no baton-charge by Delhi Police but some instances of scuffle had left minor injuries to our students. Najma Ma'am went to see them."

Earlier in the day, an anti-CAA protest march to Parliament called by the Jamia Coordination Committee was blocked by Delhi Police after the protesters were stopped near the Holy Family Hospital which is within walking distance of Jamia Millia Islamia.