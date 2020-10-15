Jammu and Kashmir reports 648 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir reports 17 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,093 fresh cases
Covid-19: 696 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir, tally now at 35,831
Jammu & Kashmir reports eight more Covid-19 deaths, 482 new cases
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Air pollution can make the pandemic worse
Jammu and Kashmir reports 1,492 fresh Covid-19 cases, 21 new deaths
-
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 648 fresh coronavirus cases while six patients suffering from the disease died in the past 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 86,057 and death toll to 1,358, officials said.
Out of the fresh 648 cases, 268 are from Jammu and 380 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.
Srinagar district reported the highest number of 182 new cases, followed by 120 in Jammu district, the officials said.
There are 9,058 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the union territory, while 75,641 patients have recovered so far, they said.
Meanwhile, six deaths took place in the past 24 hours
two in Jammu region and four in the Kashmir valley -- taking the death toll to 1,358, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU