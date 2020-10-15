Kerala reports 7,789 new Covid cases, 23 deaths; recoveries reach 222,000

-
: Kerala's infection
count on Thursday mountedto 3,15,929 with the additionof 7,789 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 128 health workers, while 2.22 lakh people have so far recovered from the disease.
The toll climbed to 1,089 with 23 more fatalities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.
Kozhikode accounted for the highest number of cases-- 1264, followed by Ernakulam 1209, Thrissur 867 and Thiruvananthapuram 679. Three districts reported over 500 cases.
Of the positive cases, 126 had travel history and 6,486 were infected through contact.
In the last 24 hours, 50,154 samples were tested and results of 7,082 returned negative,Vijayan said, adding, 2,22,231 have recovered from the infection so far while the active casetouched 94,517.
As many as 2,,74,672 people are under observation in various districts, including 25,671 in hospitals.
So far, 37,76,892 samples have been sent for testing.
Seven new areas have been listed in the hotspots list, while 17 places have been removed.
