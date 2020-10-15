Jharkhand coronavirus update: 633 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose



to 94,369 on Thursday as 633 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Six fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 811, he said.

now has 7,191 active cases, while 86,367 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 27,063 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)