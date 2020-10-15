JUST IN
Railways to run 22 festival trains to and from Karnataka, says SWR
Jharkhand coronavirus update: 633 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 94,369 as 633 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Representative image

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose

to 94,369 on Thursday as 633 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 811, he said.

Jharkhand now has 7,191 active coronavirus cases, while 86,367 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 27,063 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 15 2020. 09:21 IST

