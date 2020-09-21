JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

MP CM distributes Rs 200 crore as loan amount to empower Self-Help Groups
Business Standard

Jharkhand coronavirus update: Covid-19 case count rises to 71,352

Jharkhand recorded 1,492 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 71,352, according to the state government

Topics
Coronavirus | Jharkhand | Coronavirus Tests

ANI  |  General News 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Jharkhand recorded 1,492 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 71,352, according to the state government.

There were 1,235 recoveries and discharges reported in the state.

The total number of cases include 56,944 recovered and discharged cases while 617 have succumbed to the virus.

India's total case count stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 86,752 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 06:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU