K'taka bribe case: Lokayukta may challenge bail granted to accused MLA

police are contemplating to challenge the granting of bail to BJP MLA Virupakshappa Madal in the Supreme Court in connection with the alleged bribe for tender scam, sources stated on Thursday.

The sources also revealed that the investigating officers have held meetings with the Justice B.S. Patil in this regard has already begun the preparations. The matter is coming before the High Court on March 17 and is also preparing to submit documents, evidence and arguments strongly before the court to dismiss the bail.

Accused BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa will have to appear before the Lokayukta officers on Thursday as the deadline of 48 hours given by the court will get over. Sources said that the accused MLA has reached Bengaluru from his home town to appear for questioning.

The MLA has also brought relevant documents for Rs 6.1 crore cash which was found at his residence during the Lokayukta raids.

His son, Prashath Madal was caught red-handed while allegedly receiving Rs 40 lakh bribe towards the allotment of procurement of raw material to the Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), a public sector unit. Accused MLA was the Chairman of the KSDL and his son was allegedly receiving bribes on behalf of his father.

The authorities had seized Rs 8.12 crore, 1.6 kg gold from the residences of accused BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son Prashanth Madal, who was arrested.

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Madal Virupakshappa. The single bench division court headed by Justice K. Natarajan after granting interim anticipatory bail, directed the accused MLA to appear before the investigation officer within 48 hours of the order.

Meanwhile, the Advocates' Association, Bengaluru objected to the immediate posting of the interim anticipatory bail application of Madal Virupakshappa and expressed serious concern.

In a letter to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, the Advocates' Association President Vivek Subba Reddy stated that the usual practice in the High Court of Karnataka is that new matters like anticipatory bail take several days and weeks for posting.

--IANS

mka/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)