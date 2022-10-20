JUST IN
Home ministry will decide if India will travel to Pakistan: Anurag Thakur
Has India's battle against poverty done well in the last 5 yrs?
PMAY (Urban) awards: MP second in 'best performing state' category
PM, UN chief Guterres launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case
Low pressure area forms in Bay of Bengal, to intensify into cyclone: IMD
PM holds bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres in Gujarat
AIIMS introduces SOPs to streamline medical facilities for MPs; gets flak
Bengal teacher recruitment scam: SC upholds Manik Bhattacharya's arrest
Agitating TET candidates should withdraw sit-in protest: Bengal edu min
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Home ministry will decide if India will travel to Pakistan: Anurag Thakur
Business Standard

'Spend money on sweets': SC refuses to lift ban on firecrackers in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a plea by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari seeking an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi

Topics
Diwali | Supreme Court | Firecrackers

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a plea by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari seeking an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi.

A bench headed by Justice M.R. Shah said let people breathe clean air, adding that there were other ways to celebrate.

"Spend your money on sweets," said the bench.

Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, representing Tiwari, contended that the pollution is also rising due to stubble burning. However, the bench said it will hear the matter later.

Tiwari said the plea was filed to protect the interests of the public at large who are being harassed for celebrating Diwali which is deemed to be one of the most important festivals of the Hindus.

"That despite of the clear order of this court refusing to put a blanket ban on the firecrackers, various respondents have put a blanket ban on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in year 2021 and subsequently taken coercive step against the buyer, purchaser and users of the same", said the plea, which had made all state governments and union territories as respondents in the matter.

It contended that this year, the Delhi government has put a blanket ban on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers with immediate effect in the capital till January 1, 2023.

"That in order to implement the blanket ban, Respondent No. 2 (Delhi government) has also announced plans with Delhi Police, DPCC and Revenue Department. This may include FIR against common people for selling and/or using fire-crackers during festive seasons like Diwali, Chhath, Durga Puja, etc just like last year."

The plea submitted that this harassment will not only violate freedom of expression and employment (Article 19), the Right to life (Article 21) of people at large but will also infringe freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion of people at large (Article 25).

The plea sought a direction to all respondents to issue fresh guidelines in respect to selling, purchasing or bursting permissible fire-crackers.

--IANS

ss/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Diwali

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 16:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.