Karnataka coronavirus update: 818 new Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths

logged 818 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,69,361 and the toll to 37,648.

The day also saw 1,414 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,17,944.

Out of the total number of new cases reported, 359 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 381 discharges and eight deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state was 13,741.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.80 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.56 per cent.

Belagavi followed Bengaluru Urban in the number of deaths (3), Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru had two each, followed by others.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 359, Dakshina Kannada 114, Udupi 73, Mysuru 71, Kodagu 25, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,44,052, followed by Mysuru 1,77,400 and Tumakuru 1,19,961.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,20,659, followed by Mysuru 1,74,460 and Tumakuru 1,18,431.

Cumulatively a total of 4,64,86,898 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,01,549 were on Tuesday alone.

