President should guide government to end farmer stalemate: Shashi Tharoor

-
ALSO READ
Short of answers or assurances: Govt unable to handle farmer protests
Farmers' agitation: Perils of a non-consultative government
Shashi Tharoor joins Punjab MPs protesting over farm bills at Jantar Mantar
Farmers at Delhi borders remain resolute in seeking repeal of new agri laws
Ready for talks but Centre must offer 'concrete solution': Farmer leaders
-
Before submitting a memorandum of support to farmers' protest to President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that the President has an important moral role in guiding the government to take steps towards resolving the stalemate.
"The stand of the party is well-known. We want the government to atone for their complete lack of consultation with the farmers before passing these bills by making a serious effort to address their concerns," Tharoor told ANI.
"I think the President has a very important moral role in encouraging and guiding the government and telling them not to stand on their legislative pride and prevent a resolution to the problem," he added.
The Congress MP further said: "No one wants the stalemate to continue and nobody wants to see the farmers suffering in the cold Delhi winter. At the same time, no one wants to see this paralysis and they want to see some progress. So, the President can push and encourage the government."
Tharoor expressed satisfaction that the government is willing to talk to the farmers but went on to add that the key question is whether they are ready to listen to the grievances of the farmers.
"The Prime Minister first started off by passing these bills without any consultation. Subsequently, he and his followers ignored them. Then they started denigrating them as Khalistanis, Pakistanis and Naxals. Now, finally they are saying that they are willing to talk. The key question is whether they are ready to listen. They should listen to the farmers," he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to lead Congress MPs' protest march today from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention over farmers' protest.
Meanwhile, as farmer unions continue with their protest demanding the repeal of the three agriculture laws, the Central government on December 20 invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation.
The government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers so far. On December 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with the 13 representatives of farm unions. However, a day later, farmer leaders rejected a proposal sent by the Centre.
Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU