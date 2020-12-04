Karnataka registers 1,446 new Covid-19 cases, logs 894 recoveries

-
Karnataka registered 1,446 new Covid cases while 894 recovered in a day, taking its Covid tally to 8,89,113, including 24,689 active cases on Wednesday, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.
"With 894 patients discharged during the day, 8,52,584 recovered across the southern state so far, while 11,821 died of the infection, including 13 in the last 24 hours," said the bulletin.
As the epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru reported 758 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,71,962, including 18,938 active cases, while 3,48,861 recovered, with 208 during the day.
With six succumbing to the infection, the city's death toll rose to 4,162 since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8.
Of the 299 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 163 are in Bengaluru Urban hospitals, 14 in Hassan, 12 each in Mysuru and Tumakuru, 11 in Gadag and 10 in Mandya district.
Out of 1,08,685 tests conducted in the day, 18,683 were through rapid-antigen detection and 90,002 through RT-PCR method.
"Positivity rate was 1.33 per cent and case fatality rate 0.89 per cent for the day across the state," added the bulletin.
