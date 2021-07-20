Karnataka sees 1,464 new Covid-19 cases, reports 29 deaths today

-
Karnataka reported 1,464 new
COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 28,86,702 and the toll to 36,226.
The day also saw 2,706 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,24,197.
Bengaluru Urban topped the list of cases, with 352 infections, as the city saw 1,110 discharges.
The total number of active cases in the state is 26,256.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.29 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.98 per cent.
Out of 29 deaths reported on Tuesday, five were from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Mysuru had three each, Haveri, Kolar, Mandya and Tumakuru (two each), followed by others.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 352, Dakshina Kannada 200, Mysuru 117, Hassan 108, while the rest were scattered in other districts.
Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 12,22,807, followed by Mysuru 1,71,392 and Tumakuru 1,17,086.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,96,953, followed by Mysuru 1,67,231 and Tumakuru 1,14,658.
Cumulatively a total of 3,71,33,137 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,13,456 were on Tuesday alone.
