KCR demands Centre procure Telangana's Yasangi crop on par with Punjab

chief minister on Monday demanded that the Centre buy the entire Yasangi produced in the state just as it was doing in Punjab and Haryana. Advocating for the need for a national agricultural procurement policy, KCR also warned of a massive agitation if it failed to fulfil the demand.

"Our ministers will go to New Delhi tomorrow to ask the Centre for the same. This is an important food sector in India. There has to be a uniform food grain policy in the country," the chief minister said addressing media persons here.

Attacking the Centre over paddy procurement, the Chief Minister said a protest will be held in Delhi on April 2 against the central government over the issue.

"We will not be silent. We will take up the agitation. We will fight till we get 100 per cent procurement order. I had earlier told that BJP seats will come down in UP, that has happened. We demand that the Centre buy crops through MSP (minimum support price). Buy paddy and pay MSP as you are doing in Punjab," said the TRS supremo.

Meanwhile, exuding confidence in Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) returning to power in the state, Rao said his party will win 95-105 seats in the next elections. He said there is a vacuum in the national politics and whether he would be the state or the national politics will be determined by time.

"I am very angry with the BJP at the Centre. He said 15 lakh jobs had been lost in the country and India's rank was declining in all indices worldwide. There is a vacuum in national politics. Will I be in state politics or in national politics that will be determined with time. In Telangana, however, there will definitely be a TRS government," said KCR.

On poll analysts Prashant Kishor, Rao said, "It would be a mistake not to work with Prashant Kishor. He does good surveys through the IPAC company. That is why we want to avail of his services. I have been friends with Prashant Kishore for seven or eight years. Prashant Kishor has worked in 12 states so far. He has good experience so we are using his services in Telangana. We are working with him to influence national politics.

