Keeping close watch on Covid situation in Delhi, no need to panic: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there is no major reason to panic at present.
He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises.
Delhi reported a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent on Monday, the highest in the last two months, triggering concerns about the resurgence of Covid in the capital.
The test positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent on February 5.
"We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal told reporters here.
With the positivity rate jumping from 0.5 per cent on April 4 to 2.70 percent on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.
"The daily cases in Delhi are being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions and they are going down. Focus shouldn't be on positivity rate much as of now," Jain had said on Monday.
