Kerala Health Minister launches pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for infants

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday launched the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for infants as part of the state's Universal Immunisation Programme at the Government Women And Children's Hospital at Thycaud near here.
During the state-wide launch, the Minister said the vaccine protects children from pneumonia and meningitis caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria.
"The vaccine is effective against pneumococcal diseases in children. That is why this has been included as part of the Universal Immunisation Programme as per the direction of the Union Health ministry. This vaccine will be available in the districts from the next immunisation day," the minister said.
She said pneumococcal pneumonia is one of the leading causes of mortality among children and urged people to administer the vaccine to protect the children.
George said the vaccine will be given in three doses to infants.
"After the first dose at one-and-a-half months, the two next doses will be given at three-and-a-half months and at nine months respectively. The vaccine can be administered till the child attains one years of age," she said.
George said the state may require 40,000 doses of vaccine per month and currently, the health department has stocked 55,000 doses.
She said necessary training has been given to the health workers for the administration of the vaccine and appreciated the efforts taken by the staff of the health department.
As the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine has been introduced under the Universal Immunisation Programme, all children aged below one in the State will receive it.
