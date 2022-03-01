Kerala records 2,846 new Covid cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

on Tuesday recorded 2,846 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total infected to



65,02,060 in the State so far.

There were 168 deaths that raised the total to 65,501, according to an official press release.

Of the deaths, two were reported in the last 24 hours, 38 in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 128 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 4,325 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the recoveries reached 64,10,844 till date and the active cases dropped to 24,912, the release said.

A total of 40,523 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 486 cases followed by Ernakulam (436) and Kottayam (314), the release said.

Of the new cases, 27 were health workers, eight from outside the State and 2,696 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 115, the release said.

There are now 93,948 people under surveillance in the districts, of whom 92,065 are in home or institutional quarantine and 1,883 in hospitals, the release said.

