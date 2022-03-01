Kerala records 2,846 new Covid cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Health ministry dismisses media reports on 'undercounting' of Covid deaths
Covid-19: Kerala records 7,780 fresh cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Kerala records 4,069 fresh cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Kerala records 5,023 fresh cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours
Kerala reports 2,010 fresh Covid cases, seven deaths in last 24 hours
-
Kerala on Tuesday recorded 2,846 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total infected to
65,02,060 in the State so far.
There were 168 deaths that raised the total to 65,501, according to an official press release.
Of the deaths, two were reported in the last 24 hours, 38 in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 128 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
With 4,325 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the recoveries reached 64,10,844 till date and the active cases dropped to 24,912, the release said.
A total of 40,523 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 486 cases followed by Ernakulam (436) and Kottayam (314), the release said.
Of the new cases, 27 were health workers, eight from outside the State and 2,696 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 115, the release said.
There are now 93,948 people under surveillance in the districts, of whom 92,065 are in home or institutional quarantine and 1,883 in hospitals, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU