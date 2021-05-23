Kerala registers 25,820 new coronavirus cases; 188 fatalities today

: Kerala reported 25,820



fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 23,17,911, while 188 deaths pushed the toll to 7,358.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 37,316 people undergoing treatment testing negative for the virus, taking the total number to 20,62,635.

Active cases stood at 2,77,598.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of 3,943 cases, followed by Ernakulam with 2,771 and Palakkad 1,805, a health department release said.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 91 were health workers, 177 from outside the state and 24,224 were infected through contact, the release added.

As many as 9,56,865 people are under observation in various districts, including 39,067 in various hospitals.

A total of 1,13,205 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,87,94,256.

The Test Positivity Rate was 22.81 per cent, the release said.

